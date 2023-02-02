AMA Arenacross Championship makes tour stop in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - AMA Arenacross Championship is a great night of entertainment for the whole family! Get your tickets for Round 7 of the competition taking place at the Sparks-Reno Livestock Events Center (1350 N Wells Ave, Reno) Friday, Feb. 3.

KOLO 8′s Karlie Drew brought a sneak peek of all the action to Morning Break on Thursday. She spoke to two of the professional racers, Adam Conway, and Aaron Siminoe from Reno.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Friday night; Competition starts at 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information and to purchase your tickets. You can also follow AMA Arenacross Championship on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.