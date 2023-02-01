WCSO raises more than $17,000 for local charities
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has raised more than $17,000 for local charities during their 7th annual No Shave Movember.
During the drive, men were allowed to grow their facial hair outside of the normal grooming standards, and women enjoyed relaxed hair standards, including being allowed to color their hair and wear it down in a ponytail.
The office raised over $4,000 a month for a total of $17,415.
They donated that money to the following charities during these months:
- October – Breast Cancer Awareness - Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run
- November (Movember) – Men’s Health Awareness – Renown Health Men’s Health Cancer Institute
- December – Mental Health Awareness – Nevada Peer Support Network
- January – Supporting Teen Youth – Youth In Pursuit Youth in Pursuit
