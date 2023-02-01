Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley

Flashing lights graphic
Flashing lights graphic(Gray)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:20 PM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place.

Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.

The sheriff’s office released no other information about the incident.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washoe County Regional Animal Services released this photo it said was of Heather Brashear and...
Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
New details released about Renner accident
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
PJ Hayes submitted this photograph of a crash on Interstate 80 near Lockwood that involved a...
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times
Road closed just south of Mt. Rose Highway
Update: Crash on I-580 kills Carson City man

Latest News

Robert Telles appears in court on Oct. 18, 2022.
Murder trial date postponed in Vegas journalist slaying case
Mutton Bustin' on June 17, 2018, during the Reno Rodeo Kid's Day at the Reno-Sparks Livestock...
Mutton Bustin’ applications now open for Reno Rodeo
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
Update: Suspect involved in shelter in place barricading himself inside his residence
FILE - The Colorado River flows at Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area,...
Nevada Reps join others in call for federal action on water proposal