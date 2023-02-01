Radio veteran retires

Dan Mason
Dan Mason(KKOH)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:07 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno radio is losing a familiar and favorite voice. Dan Mason--of KOH News Talk 780--is retiring.

Mason’s career stretches back nearly 49 years, beginning with a weekend slot at a station near his hometown in Michigan. The years that followed included gigs as a disc jockey at rock and country stations. He’s spent the last 28 years as program director at KOH here in Reno and the last eleven as host of the afternoon drive news talk ‘Dan Mason Show.

Dan says he’s seen a lot of changes in his business--mostly in new technology--but the essence of the job remains the same.

“My first job in radio there was a cardboard cutout in the corner of the studio and it said ‘Talk to Me!.’ And I thought that was very valuable because it taught me that lesson right away, It’s a one-to-one communication. I always picture someone in the car all by themselves and I just try to talk to them. That’s a really good piece of advice that I learned right from the beginning. “

Mason says he plans to fully embrace the idea of ‘retirement’, beginning with a long planned Alaskan cruise he’s promised his wife.

