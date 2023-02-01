Nevada Reps join others in call for federal action on water proposal

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Representatives Susie Lee and Steven Horsford are joining other state representatives in calling on the Biden Administration to take federal action on a proposal from seven states along the Colorado River Basin to curb water use.

The states have been trying for months to come to an agreement on how to cut usage of the water from the Colorado River. Those states, California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming had a deadline to present their proposals of Tuesday.

Only six of those states did. Now, Lee and Horsford are joining the call for federal action with Arizona Representatives Greg Stanton and Debbie Lasko, all Democrats.

“The Colorado River crisis is one that affects upwards of 10 percent of the population of the United States as well as millions more in Mexico,” wrote the Members. “It is time for federal water managers to act to safeguard the Colorado River System, and the Consensus Based Modeling Alternative provides a roadmap to avoid devastating economic impacts while sharing in the sacrifice of adapting to a permanently reduced water supply. We urge your administration to move with all possible speed in taking the necessary steps pursuant to DOI’s authority under applicable federal law to help advance and refine this proposal — and, in doing so, save a vital national and international resource and secure a sustainable future for all in the Colorado River Basin.”

