Nevada Reps join others in call for federal action on water proposal

FILE - The Colorado River flows at Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area,...
FILE - The Colorado River flows at Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Page, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson, File)(Brittany Peterson | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:28 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Representatives Susie Lee and Steven Horsford are joining other state representatives in calling on the Biden Administration to take federal action on a proposal from seven states along the Colorado River Basin to curb water use.

The states have been trying for months to come to an agreement on how to cut usage of the water from the Colorado River. Those states, California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming had a deadline to present their proposals of Tuesday.

Only six of those states did. Now, Lee and Horsford are joining the call for federal action with Arizona Representatives Greg Stanton and Debbie Lasko, all Democrats.

“The Colorado River crisis is one that affects upwards of 10 percent of the population of the United States as well as millions more in Mexico,” wrote the Members. “It is time for federal water managers to act to safeguard the Colorado River System, and the Consensus Based Modeling Alternative provides a roadmap to avoid devastating economic impacts while sharing in the sacrifice of adapting to a permanently reduced water supply. We urge your administration to move with all possible speed in taking the necessary steps pursuant to DOI’s authority under applicable federal law to help advance and refine this proposal — and, in doing so, save a vital national and international resource and secure a sustainable future for all in the Colorado River Basin.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washoe County Regional Animal Services released this photo it said was of Heather Brashear and...
Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
New details released about Renner accident
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
PJ Hayes submitted this photograph of a crash on Interstate 80 near Lockwood that involved a...
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times
Road closed just south of Mt. Rose Highway
Update: Crash on I-580 kills Carson City man

Latest News

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) was suspended from her seat in the South Dakota State...
Frye-Mueller files lawsuit against South Dakota Senate leadership
South Dakota state lawmakers on the House Health and Human Services committee voted to pass HB...
House Health and Human Services committee passes HB 1080
Proposed Nevada law could slap years of prison time onto sentences for sex traffickers
Proposed Nevada law could slap years of prison time onto sentences for sex traffickers
SD House committee passes grocery tax cut
SD House committee passes grocery tax cut