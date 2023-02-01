Nevada to proclaim Feb. 18 as Paul Revere Williams Day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada will be proclaiming Feb. 18 Paul Revere Williams Day.

Williams was an architect credited by the Nevada Museum of Art for giving Las Vegas the look it has to this day.

Williams died in 1980, and was the first licensed African American architect to work in the western U.S. He was also the first black recipient of the American Institute of Architects Gold Medal award.

The Museum of Art also credits Williams with contributing to the construction of the Guardian Angel Cathedral, Berkley Square/Highlands Square and the La Concha Motel, whose lobby now serves as the visitors’ center at The Neon Museum.

Williams is further credited with the construction of more than 3,000 buildings in Sin City.

At 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 18, a representative from the Governor’s Office will issue the official proclamation at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas.

“The Neon Museum is proud to partner with the Nevada Museum of Art, the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas and the Nevada Preservation Foundation to continue to bring to light the rich history and untold stories of our region. As the steward of one of the most recognizable and notable designs by Williams, we are honored to invite our community to engage with and find inspiration in the work of Paul R. Williams,” said Aaron Berger, Director of The Neon Museum.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.