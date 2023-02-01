NDOT to close lane north of Topaz Lake for road drainage

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing a single lane on U.S. 395 north of Lake Topaz in Douglas County starting Thursday.

The closure will happen so the department can make repairs to roads damaged by erosion. The repairs are expected to take place through the week of Feb. 6.

NDOT will close the roadside shoulder and one northbound truck climbing lane intermittently near Pine Valley Road. The climbing lane closure will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. during the time of repairs.

The roadside shoulder closure will be 24/7. NDOT will keep the southbound travel lane and one northbound lane open.

Repairs to this stretch of road are needed thanks to the heavy winter precipitation the area has seen.

Motorists are advised to expect minor travel delays if driving through that area. Additional roadside drainage repairs on various sections of U.S. 395 and State Route 207 will take place over the coming months.

