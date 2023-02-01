Mutton Bustin’ applications now open for Reno Rodeo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo is now accepting applications to take part in this year’s Mutton Bustin’ event.

The competition is open to boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 7, weighing no more than 65 pounds.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, Feb. 5.

Eighty children will be chosen to participate at random from among the applicants. The winners will be announced Monday.

You can apply at the Reno Rodeo website.

This year’s Reno rodeo takes place June 15-24.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.