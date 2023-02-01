Murder trial date postponed in Vegas journalist slaying case

The state high court has not scheduled a hearing or indicated when a decision will be made
Robert Telles appears in court on Oct. 18, 2022.
Robert Telles appears in court on Oct. 18, 2022.(FOX5)
By Ken Ritter
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:32 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - With a crucial question yet to be decided by the state Supreme Court, a Nevada judge on Wednesday postponed a murder trial for a former Las Vegas-area elected official accused of killing a veteran investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his office.

Robert “Rob” Telles’ new trial date was reset for Nov. 6 after the former Democratic county administrator’s new defense attorney, Damian Sheets, told a judge in Las Vegas he was still collecting information about the case and would not be prepared for trial in April.

“This includes certain pieces of evidence which are currently being disputed by various agencies,” Sheets said in an email to The Associated Press following a trial-setting hearing before Clark County District Judge Michelle Leavitt.

Leavitt ruled Jan. 25 that it will be up to the Nevada Supreme Court to decide whether a thorough review by Las Vegas homicide detectives of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German’s cellphone and computers would improperly expose confidential notes and sources.

A different state court judge issued an order Oct. 19 blocking police, prosecutors and Telles’ attorneys from combing the records for additional evidence that Telles fatally stabbed German in response to articles German wrote.

grand jury indicted Telles days later on a charge of murder with a weapon of a victim 60 years or older.

The state high court has not scheduled a hearing or indicated when a decision will be made.

The newspaper argues that names and unpublished material that might be on German’s devices are protected from disclosure by the First Amendment and Nevada state law.

Attorneys for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say detectives can’t complete the investigation of German’s killing last Sept. 2 without reviewing German’s records.

Telles, 46, remains jailed in Las Vegas without bail. At trial, he could face up to life in prison without parole, after Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson decided that no qualifying aggravating factors made Telles’ trial a capital case.

Telles served one term heading the county office that handles assets of people who die without wills or family contacts. He lost the Democratic party primary in June, weeks after German wrote about “turmoil and internal dissension” in the office Telles headed.

German, 69, spent more than 40 years as a reporter covering courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime in Las Vegas. He joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the rival Las Vegas Sun.

Prosecutors say the evidence collected to date against Telles is overwhelming, including DNA believed to be from Telles found beneath German’s fingernails.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washoe County Regional Animal Services released this photo it said was of Heather Brashear and...
Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
New details released about Renner accident
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
PJ Hayes submitted this photograph of a crash on Interstate 80 near Lockwood that involved a...
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times
Road closed just south of Mt. Rose Highway
Update: Crash on I-580 kills Carson City man

Latest News

Mutton Bustin' on June 17, 2018, during the Reno Rodeo Kid's Day at the Reno-Sparks Livestock...
Mutton Bustin’ applications now open for Reno Rodeo
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
Update: Suspect involved in shelter in place barricading himself inside his residence
Flashing lights graphic
Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley
FILE - The Colorado River flows at Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area,...
Nevada Reps join others in call for federal action on water proposal