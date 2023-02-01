Update: Suspect involved in shelter in place barricading himself inside his residence

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 3:42 p.m.: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the shelter in place was for reports of a man shooting a gun and yelling at people.

At around 12:40 p.m. this afternoon, the LCSO was called to the Southwest Meadows subdivision. When deputies tried to make contact with the individual, he returned to his residence and refused to answer deputies.

He is currently inside his residence, and hostage negotiators are attempting to make contact. SWAT is also in place if they are needed.

The LCSO has spoken to all schools, the bus yard, and all children riding the bus in the area. They are being held in the school and will be taken to their stops after the shelter in place order has been lifted.

The Sheriff’s Office says they will post more information once it becomes available.

Update at 3:35 p.m.: The LCSO says the shelter in place is for the Southwest Meadows subdivision, not the Royal Oaks subdivision as they previously stated.

Original Article: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has given a shelter in place order for the Royal Oaks Subdivision south of Fernley High School.

The order was given around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, but the Sheriff’s Office did not clarify why it was given, only promising to provide more information once it becomes available.

They say they have been working with school bus employees and kids riding the bus needing to be dropped off at the location.

Kids on the bus will be held there until the shelter in place is lifted.

