Grin and bare it! Cold weather isn’t stopping the 2023 Cupid’s Undie Run in Reno

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:26 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cupid’s Undie Run Reno is on a mission to find a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF) and you can be part of the initiative by stripping down to your underwear (or as few clothes as you’re comfortable) and take part in a one-mile party run.

Race organizers, Michael and Ali Ball, stopped by Morning Break to share how their lives were impacted by NF when their son received his diagnosis.

They went in search of a community who understood their experience and could support them. That’s how they found Cupid’s. The national non-profit funds research for the disease that does not discriminate against age, race or gender. Neurofibromatosis is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body (both above the skin and under the skin). It affects 1 in every 3,000 births. Currently, there is no cure, but together with their loyal community of supporters, Cupid’s is on a mission to change that.

They work in alliance with the Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF), a 4-star rated charity, and the world’s leader in NF research. Since Cupid’s start in 2010, their support has helped CTF generate 116 preclinical studies which have led to 16 clinical trials. One of those trials resulted in more than 70% of participants seeing their tumors shrink by 20 to 50%.

Cupid’s Undie Run in Reno is Saturday, Feb. 11 from 12-4 p.m. Click here to register or you can show up and sign up the day of the event at Wonder Ale Works.

