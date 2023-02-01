Explore the science of witchcraft and wizardry at The Discovery’s adults-only social event

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 1, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Let out your inner child and rediscover the magic of science at the Nevada Discovery Museum’s (The Discovery) latest installment of Social Science.

Social Science is a series of wildly popular adults-only, brain-building events featuring science demonstrations, hands-on labs, expert presentations, a live DJ, libations and tasty finger foods. Each event offers an opportunity to explore a unique theme and the entire museum.

This month’s Social Science theme is based off a wildly popular children’s book and movie series about a boy wizard who leaves the muggle world behind when board the train at platform 9 3/4 to a magical school of witchcraft and wizardry!

Patrick Turner, chief advancement officer at The Discovery, stopped by Morning Break to invite folks to purchase their tickets quickly because the event is likely to sell out.

Social Science: Wizards & Snitches takes place Saturday, Feb. 18 at from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Discovery (490 S. Center Street, Reno).

Manage mischief at a variety of enchanting labs, lectures and experiences that reveal the intersection of spells and science; take flight playing Quidditch Remixed; design a personal wand; cook up whimsical concoctions at the potion lab; and flex your knowledge in the Potter trivia challenge.

Tickets are $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers in advance and $30 at the door. Admission includes two drinks and complimentary tasty bites from Liberty Events & Catering.

Must be 21 years or older to attend. Click here for more information and to purchase your tickets.

