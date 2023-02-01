Evoke Warriors is now accepting applications for its new season of changing lives already changed by cancer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Evoke Warriors offers men & women new confidence to fight back against their cancer diagnosis through a powerful journey. Athletes learn how to embrace fitness, health & wellness - regardless of their fitness history; build a community of fellow individuals impacted by cancer; and come out the other side empowered to take on whatever life throws at them.

The Evoke Warriors fitness program is looking for its third class of athletes.

Director and personal trainer, Mena Spodobalski, along with 2022 graduate, Linda McMahon, stopped by Morning Break to share how the program has changed their lives and to encourage people to apply.

About the program:

The fitness component of the Evoke Warriors program is the guiding factor in getting physically and mentally strong. Workouts are designed to help each Warrior push their limits, while staying safe and healthy throughout the process.

The program has Warriors starting month one with 2 strength training sessions per week with an optional third day. Coaches adjust workouts to each Warrior’s physical abilities, and of course, take into consideration each individuals weaknesses and limitations. The program also has them working on their endurance and increasing heart health through cardio sessions.

As they get stronger and fitter, the workouts increase, eventually having them in the gym 4x a week along with 5-6 days a week of cardio.

Nutrition is a key component of weight loss, getting your body healthy from the inside out. Coaches develop macros, caloric intake and water intake based on science to each individuals needs. Whether they are trying to lose weight and fat or gain muscle and weight! Each Warriors needs are taken into consideration. We then share recipes to help learn what clean eating looks like, as well as the importance of reading labels!

The mental health and wellness element comes from Life Coaching! Cancer takes a toll not only physically, but mentally as well. Sometimes leaving you behind feeling sad, lonely and depressed. They’re here to give you the skills to break free from those emotional holds.

How to apply:

The Evoke Warriors programs number one goal is to help as many cancer Warriors take back their lives through this cancer journey.

Each year, 20 Warriors are accepted into the program. They are open to both men and women who have received a cancer diagnosis, whether currently battling or who have battled. The team then filters through the applications and set up interviews and then choose the who will take part in the 2023 season.

The interview process is to help the coaches learn more about each individual applicant, to understand their ‘why’ for wanting to participate in this six-month journey. They also assess each person’s readiness for the amount of commitment it takes to participate.

Every applicant must have approval from their doctor to even be considered for the program.

You can apply online by clicking here.

Follow Season 3 of Evoke Warriors on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.