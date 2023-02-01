Driver killed in crash on I-80 near Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was killed following a crash along Interstate 80 in Lyon County over the weekend. According to Nevada State Police, it happened just after 6 a.m. on Sunday morning on 80 east, about 5 miles from the East Fernley exit. Investigators say a white Ford F-150 pickup veered into the center dirt median for unknown reasons. The driver then reportedly steered back toward the road, causing the truck to rotate back across the highway and into the dirt shoulder on the right side before overturning.

The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries. NSP say Nunez was not wearing a seatbelt.

