Cortez Masto, Grassley sponsor bill looking to reduce organized retail crime

The two senators are co-sponsoring the bipartisan bill
The two senators are co-sponsoring the bipartisan bill(U.S. Senate)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:45 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Combating Organized Retail Crime Act is a new bill that looks to crack down on organized retail crime across the country, and one of Nevada’s senators is at the forefront of it.

“This isn’t a partisan issue, this is all of our communities coming together to deal with this crime and making sure that law enforcement has the tools to combat it,” explained Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.

It’s been an issue across the country. Organized criminals stealing merchandise from retailers, and then turning around and selling it for a profit. Perhaps it’s not a surprise given her background as Nevada Attorney General that Cortez Masto is looking to do something about it. She is co-sponsoring the bill with republican Senator Chuck Grassley hoping to crack down on retail theft.

Part of the plan involves aggregating stolen items.

“When you aggregate all of those items they are no longer a misdemeanor they become a felony,” she stressed.  “And with a felony comes more accountability. Comes jail time. And more oversight from our judicial system which is what we need to stop these criminals from working together.”

Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley says the value of stolen goods that results in a felony has been raised recently here in Nevada, and he wants to see it go back to the way it was with so many criminals seemingly aware of where the line is drawn.

“It’s just easier (for stores) to take the loss and pass it on to the consumer,” he said. “And have no doubt that is what is happening. You and I are paying more because someone else is stealing.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washoe County Regional Animal Services released this photo it said was of Heather Brashear and...
Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
New details released about Renner accident
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
A rendering of Tesla's proposed Sparks factory
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants

Latest News

Bubba the K9
DCSO welcomes new K9 officer
GM
GM conditionally OKs $650M Nevada lithium mine investment
The Nevada Gaming Control Board said separately that 459 large casinos statewide won an...
Reports say 2022 was good for Nevada casinos, Vegas tourism
Nevada State Police logo
Fallon woman dies in crash near Winnemucca