Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada thrift stores in need of clothing, household donations

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:17 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The St. Vincent’s Thrift Store has been open since 1960, helping to fund the St. Vincent’s programs for more than 60 years. Donations made to the thrift store at the Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCSNN) addresses the root causes of poverty in the region.

CEO Marie Baxter stopped by Morning Break to put out the call for more donations, especially clothing, to help fill their shelves.

They’re in need of all kinds of gently-used, pre-loved items like shoes and clothing for men, women and children; cold-weather items like scarves, gloves, coats and sweaters; household items; children’s toys; outdoor equipment; furniture and more. Proceeds from donated items sold through the thrift stores support several of Catholic Charities programs, such as preparing more than 1,000 daily hot meals in the St. Vincent’s Dining Room, employing program residents or running the Thriving Families Support Center.

In addition, the Wellness Center is also able to receive donated items for clients such as hats, gloves, coats, scarves, and clothing. These items are handed out by the staff to those in need. They also create “home starter kits” with donated pots, pans, cutlery and dishes for people moving into a new apartment or home.

There are two CCSNN thrift stores in the community.

  • St. Vincent’s Thrift Shop is located at 500 East Fourth Street in Reno.
    • Hours: Monday-Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
  • St. Vincent’s Super Thrift is located at 190 E. Glendale Avenue in Sparks.
    • Hours: Monday through Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
    • Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Donations for either site can be made Monday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, Catholic Charities operates several conveniently located Drop-Off Centers. For a full list, visit the website.

Individuals or families who find themselves looking for assistance such as food insecurity or housing crisis or other situations can reach out to Catholic Charities.

For more information about Catholic Charities, click here.

