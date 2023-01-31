Tuesday Web Weather

Tuesday Web Weather
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:41 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Bitter cold will grip the region through Tuesday morning. After that, temperatures will start to warm and will rise back into the 40s Wednesday through the weekend. Two systems will bring a chance of showers. The first will come Thursday night, with the stronger of the two due over the weekend. Be prepared for winter driving conditions during these periods, especially in the Sierra. -Jeff

