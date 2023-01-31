Tickets on sale now to see Isaac Mizrahi & His Six Piece Band, presented by Artown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Isaac Mizrahi is known for his fashion empire. He’s been the star of the critically acclaimed documentary film “Unzipped” and a former judge on Project Runway. But the high-end designer can also sing and he’s bringing his six piece band to the Eldorado Showroom March 7-8.

Artown executive director, Beth MacMillan, stopped by Morning Break to explain how this gifted artist is more than just a cabaret singer. He’s got range, wit and style, as well as being a master storyteller and showman who will make you laugh; move you and inspire you to celebrate life.

Accompanied by his six-piece band, Mizrahi will perform a catalog of specially selected songs, while sharing his wondrous musings on everything in his glorious world.

Tickets range from just $35-$70. Click here to purchase yours.

And if you want the chance to meet Isaac Mizrahi, you can be one of the lucky 100 to get that opportunity directly after the show on Tuesday, March 7. A specially bundled show ticket + VIP Meet and Greet Reception premium package is now available! The reception will take place at NoVi, located in the Eldorado Hotel Resort Casino.

How to purchase meet and greet tickets:

Go to www.artown.org

Click “Purchase Tickets” on the March 7 Isaac Mizrahi banner (which leads you to the Ticketmaster landing page theatre map).

Move your cursor to the center of the seating map and click enter seating area “20.” (Rows G, H and J are the Meet and Greet bundled seats)

Choose your seat location and proceed to checkout.

All guests at the reception will receive an autographed copy of Mr. Mizrahi’s memoir titled , I.M . Mizrahi’s memoir is a recounting of the extraordinary life and work of a wonderful person who has climbed the jungle gym of life, met amazingly interesting people, endured many obstacles and found himself back where he started: in the theater.

20% of the reception proceeds will benefit Our Center

You can learn more about what Artown offers online. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.