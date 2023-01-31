Swope Middle School celebrates expansion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Swope Middle School is celebrating the completion of a major expansion project. Moday a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to mark the finalization of 14 months of work.

The project included a new two-story classroom building, gym, basketball courts, and an expanded cafeteria. But principal Michael Nakashima said he’s especially excited about the new library on campus.

“It’s actually allowed us to see an increase of 2,000 books being checked out in comparison to last year when our library was located next to the new gym,” said Nakashima.

The expansion has allowed Swope to serve more students. About 300 more than last year are now attending the school.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.