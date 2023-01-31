Sage Ridge School invites community to tour the campus, learn more about education options

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sage Ridge School is opening its doors to the wider Reno community on Saturday, Feb. 4 for a winter community meet and greet.

Whether you already have students enrolled or whether you’re interested in learning more about the school, you’ll be able to tour of the campus; talk to current faculty, students and parents; learn more about their incredible music, art, theater, innovation and athletic programs; and ask any questions you may have.

Interim head of the school, Dr. Ginger Hovenic, and the director of enrollment, Ms. Stephany Apollon, stopped by Morning Break to share details of their curriculum and education philosophy.

During Saturday’s event, there will also be a showcase of performances by our talented student musicians and thespians. Current and future athletes can also learn more about the nine different sports we offer across our Middle and Upper Schools.

The event takes place at Sage Ridge School (2515 Crossbow Court, Reno) Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.

Click here to learn more about Sage Ridge School; and click here to register for Saturday's event.

