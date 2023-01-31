Radon testing kits available through UNR Extension

By Mike Watson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is helping people test their homes for a hidden danger. Free radon testing kits are now available.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. It’s known to cause lung cancer. The gas cannot be seen or smelled. The only way to know if your home has high levels is to test for it.

“The EPA estimates that one in 15 homes in the us has elevated levels of radon, but in Nevada it is one in four homes,” said Chris Kelly, manager of the UNR Extension Radon Education Program. “Because we live in the mountains, we have a lot of radon.”

Exposure to radon can be reduced by sealing cracks with plaster or caulk.

You can order a free testing kit from the UNR Extension. You can also call the Radon Hotline at (775) 336-0252. The testing kits are available through February.

