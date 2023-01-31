New year, new job? Nevadaworks offers skills training, job placement for employees and employers

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:39 AM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Looking for a job this year? Whether you already have one and are looking for a change, or if you’re trying to get back into the job market after a hiatus, Nevadaworks is here to help. They specifically work with employees on job placement, skills training and more. They also work with employers by training workforce and finding qualified, skilled and productive talent.

Milt Stewart, CEO of Nevadaworks, stopped by Morning Break to share how they can help you find the perfect career path for you and your lifestyle. There are lots of trainings and other resources available to people who are looking to change jobs, increase skills, or get certifications/credentials.

To learn more about Nevadaworks, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook.

