Man suspected of driving under the influence arrested after crash kills elderly man

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:23 AM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in Carson City at the intersection of US50 and College Parkway left one person dead this past Saturday.

On Jan. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., Nevada State Police responded to the area for a reported crash.

During their investigation, they determined that a white Ram 1500 pickup was traveling west, approaching the intersection.

At the same time, a red Dodge Journey was also approaching the intersection from the north on Fairview Drive.

Police say the driver of the Ram failed to stop at a red light, entered the intersection, and struck the right side of the Dodge.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 78-year-old Theodore Daryl Richardson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ram was identified as Edward Frank Barbosa. He was arrested and booked into the Carson City Jail, charged with driving under the influence causing death, and failing to obey a traffic control device.

