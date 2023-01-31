Local Arenacross rider joins Good Morning Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - AMA Arenacross Championship is coming to Reno this week.

Local pro rider Aaron Siminoe dropped by Good Morning Reno to promote the event, and tell us a little bit about his career.

AMA Arenacross Championship will be at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center on Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

You can buy tickets at www.arenacrossusa.com

