Library Park Passes now available at Washoe County Library branches

(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:56 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Free passes to get into Nevada State Parks are now available at the Washoe County Library. The Library Park Passes are good for free admission to a state park for a vehicle with up to eight people.

The passes can be checked out for a week at a time with no renewals. Two passes are available at each of the Washoe County Library’s 12 branches. They must be checked out in person and cannot be placed on hold. Late returns are subject to a $10 fee.

The pass does not cover camping or boating fees and does not include federal, regional, or other public lands in Nevada that are not part of the Nevada State Park system.

Nevada State Parks has more information about the program.

Check with the Washoe County Library for more information on checking out a pass.

