KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin turns rosemary chicken recipe into cold weather comfort food

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:37 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Temperatures are in the single digits this week so you’re probably in the mood for some cozy comfort food! Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes has just the dish for you. This easy 15-minute rosemary chicken recipe is best served over pasta or egg noodles.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups egg noodles
  • 1 chicken breast (cubed)
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 2 shallots (thinly sliced)
  • 1 can crushed tomatoes
  • 1 large sprig of rosemary (chopped)
  • I cup cream cheese
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Bacon bits (to taste)
  • Salt and pepper
  • Mama Rays’ Original Rub
  • Gin (Verdi Local)
  • Blood orange olive oil (Big Horn Olive Oil Company)

Directions:

  1. In a large pot, cook egg noodles (or rice); set aside.
  2. In large pot, heat up shallots and garlic until transluscent.
  3. Add heavy cream and heat until reduced by 1/3, add cream cheese, tomatoes, rosemary, salt and pepper, and citrus.
  4. Add cooked egg noodles to sauce; set aside.
  5. In pan, cook chicken in oil and Mama Rays’ Original Rub and then add bacon bits; deglaze with gin to taste.
  6. Put noodles in bowl; top with chicken and bacon; serve!

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

