KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin turns rosemary chicken recipe into cold weather comfort food

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Temperatures are in the single digits this week so you’re probably in the mood for some cozy comfort food! Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes has just the dish for you. This easy 15-minute rosemary chicken recipe is best served over pasta or egg noodles.

Ingredients:

2 cups egg noodles

1 chicken breast (cubed)

2 cups heavy cream

2 shallots (thinly sliced)

1 can crushed tomatoes

1 large sprig of rosemary (chopped)

I cup cream cheese

Juice of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lime

Bacon bits (to taste)

Salt and pepper

Mama Rays’ Original Rub

Gin ( Verdi Local

Blood orange olive oil ( Big Horn Olive Oil Company

Directions:

In a large pot, cook egg noodles (or rice); set aside. In large pot, heat up shallots and garlic until transluscent. Add heavy cream and heat until reduced by 1/3, add cream cheese, tomatoes, rosemary, salt and pepper, and citrus. Add cooked egg noodles to sauce; set aside. In pan, cook chicken in oil and Mama Rays’ Original Rub and then add bacon bits; deglaze with gin to taste. Put noodles in bowl; top with chicken and bacon; serve!

