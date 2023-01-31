Fallon woman dies in crash near Winnemucca

Nevada State Police logo
Nevada State Police logo(Nevada Department of Public Safety)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:11 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Fallon woman has died in a car crash east of Winnemucca, Nevada State Police say.

On Jan. 28, NSP troopers were called out for a crash on I80 near the town of Winnemucca.

Their preliminary investigation found that a Chevy SUV was traveling east on I80 in the right lane when it struck the back of a white Peterbilt tractor/trailer combination that was also traveling east on I80.

The collision caused the Chevy to drive off the right side of the road and overturn.

75-year-old Leila Johnson of Fallon was unrestrained in the SUV and was subsequently ejected before dying of her injuries at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washoe County Regional Animal Services released this photo it said was of Heather Brashear and...
Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
New details released about Renner accident
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
A rendering of Tesla's proposed Sparks factory
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants

Latest News

Man suspected of driving under the influence arrested after crash kills elderly man
Mall Drive will close starting Monday
Mall Drive to close until June starting Monday
An RTC bus
RTC mulls improvements to transit services
The Reno Police Department released this photograph of a vehicle believed to have been involved...
Reno Police looking for driver in early morning traffic incident