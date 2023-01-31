Fallon woman dies in crash near Winnemucca

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Fallon woman has died in a car crash east of Winnemucca, Nevada State Police say.

On Jan. 28, NSP troopers were called out for a crash on I80 near the town of Winnemucca.

Their preliminary investigation found that a Chevy SUV was traveling east on I80 in the right lane when it struck the back of a white Peterbilt tractor/trailer combination that was also traveling east on I80.

The collision caused the Chevy to drive off the right side of the road and overturn.

75-year-old Leila Johnson of Fallon was unrestrained in the SUV and was subsequently ejected before dying of her injuries at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.