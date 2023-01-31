ER opens in Spanish Springs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Medical Center has opened a new ER in Spanish Springs.

The new ER is located at 1511 Oppio Ranch Parkway off Pyramid Way.

“We have seen great success with the freestanding emergency department model and want to bring care closer to home for our patients. The opening of the ER at Spanish Springs addresses a need for additional healthcare options driven by patient choice,” said Helen Lidholm, chief executive officer at NNMC.

The new Spanish Springs ER is the second in the area, after the construction of an ER at McCarran NW that opened in 2020. A third ER will open later this year.

“In alignment with providing the highest quality emergency care, we staff our FED’s with board-certified emergency medicine physicians, ER-trained nurses and techs,” said Travis Anderson, MD, medical director of emergency services at Northern Nevada Health System. “When a patient experiences a life-threatening emergency, we want to instill confidence that they have access to 24/7 medical services in their neighborhood.”

