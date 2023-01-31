DCSO welcomes new K9 officer

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new K9 officer to its ranks.

Bubba comes to the department thanks to a donation from a Douglas County family. The 20-month-old was welcomed to their team Tuesday.

“Bubba’s specialized training and capabilities are an incredible resource for Douglas County,” said DCSO Sheriff Daniel Coverley. “This generous donation provides a lasting impact, and Bubba will do a great job at helping to keep our community safe.”

The dog was named Bubba at the request of the family who made the donation for their son Ryan “Bubba” Slothower, who passed away in 2007.

The dogs are used for crime prevention, crime suppression, criminal investigation, and officer/citizen protection, as well as managing crowds, detecting drugs and narcotics in investigations, and locating and apprehend violent criminal suspects, and tracking.

