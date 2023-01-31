City of South Lake Tahoe begins work on repairing potholes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe has begun to repair potholes created by the record-breaking precipitation the area has seen.

“With the break in storms, this gives us the perfect opportunity to fill potholes along our City streets. Right now, our focus is the main arterial roadways. While we understand many other streets in the city are impacted, we ask for your patience as we assess all streets and prioritize pothole repairs based on need,” said Anush Nejad, Director of Public Works.

The city said these fixes during the cold weather are only temporary, as new storms will create further potholes.

When temperatures warm up, the city says it will use a hot-mix asphalt which will extend the pothole repair for up to a year.

