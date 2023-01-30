Washoe public schools start 2 hours late on Monday

(KNOE)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:32 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District announced Sunday there will be a two-hour delay for all of its schools on Monday.

“Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect on Monday, January 30,” the school district said in a message to parents.

It also asked the public to take care and drive slowly.

“Students will be waiting for buses, walking to school at different times, using different routes, and may be walking in the street. Please help keep our students safe and look out for each other,” the school district said.

Mater Academy of Northern Nevada is also on a two-hour delay.

