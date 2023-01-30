Sparks business owner sees suspected burglars on security camera

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Spaks Police Department arrested two men early Sunday after a business owner watching on a security camera saw them allegedly trying to break into vehicles.

Police arrested Christopher Bruffett, 35, of Reno and Vincent James Wilks, 25, of Sparks. Both are charged with motor vehicle tampering, possession of burglary tools and parole violation.

Police said the owner of a business in the 2000 block of Glendale Avenue saw the men using his security camera and called them at about 5:57 a.m. and gave them a description of the men.

Police arrived and said they found probable cause to arrest the men. The investigation continues and more charges may be filed.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.