No matter how inviting stay off the ice

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While ice rescues in this area are not common, when they do happen, many of the emergencies have ended tragically.

Just last year on Stampede Reservoir 6 ice skaters fell through the ice. One died and the body was found the next day.

Back in 2015 a boy died after falling through the ice on a pond just off of South Meadows Parkway. Bystanders tried to save him, but the elements were too much to overcome.

It’s a common scenario.

“3 minutes roughly you start to lose find motor skills in your fingers,” says Alex Doerr, a firefighter and paramedic with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. “You get degradation in your thought process.”

Chances are firefighters aren’t going to get to the scene within three minutes time.

For bystanders they say, as hard as it is, don’t go in and make the rescue themselves. This often happens when a family dog falls through the ice and runs into trouble. Firefighters say they now have a double rescue.

“Do not go out on the ice, it is obviously unstable stay on the shore contact 911,” says Doerr. “Try to keep an eye on them. That’s a really go thing, especially as the incident evolves.” J

ust because people are on the ice doesn’t mean others have to go on it too. Wind, temperatures, and even snow can alter the ice in a matter of hours.

No one can say with certainty what segments are safe and which ones are not or even how much weight the ice can take.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.