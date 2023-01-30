Monday Motivations: Reno resident, Brooke Siem, shares how she’s learned to pivot in life and in her career

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Life is full of left turns and u-turns, detours and road blocks. Some pivots we choose for ourselves, while others are forced upon us. Sometimes we lose our job or relationship, other times we decide it’s the right time to leave.

For this week’s Monday Motivations, Reno resident and mental health advocate, Brooke Siem, stopped by Morning Break because she knows a thing or two about pivoting. Her career includes professional dancer, baker, private chef, business owner, TV personality, author, speaker, mental health advocate and more.

During Monday’s conversation, Siem and KOLO 8′s Katey Roshetko discussed how you know when it’s time to pivot in your life; how difficult is it to make the pivot even though you may be “succeeding” on the original path; imposter syndrome; and how each chapter of your life builds on the last.

Watch Monday’s interview with Brooke Siem to learn more.

Brooke Siem’s debut memoir, “May Cause Side Effects,” chronicles the turmoil of antidepressant withdrawal and how she was forced to rebuild her life after 15 years of taking a medley of prescription medicine. You can find some of Brooke’s other work and profiles in The Washington Post, EatingWell Magazine and Psychology Today.

Brooke Siem is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can follow Siem on Facebook and Instagram.

