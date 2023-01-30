Local sports bettors are younger and more high-tech heading into Super Bowl LVII

“They’re all coming in with their mobile apps and betting from home.”
By Ashley Grams
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:06 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Super Bowl is one of the biggest gambling events of the year. As more states legalize mobile sports betting, casinos are seeing more bets and younger bettors.

“It’s electric this time of year, it’s happening,” said Matthew Teixera, the Atlantis Casino Sports Book Admin Operator.

“The whole casino is just buzzing.”

It’s not the money bringing in more bettors than ever before, it’s the ease of placing a wager.

“The new wave of new gamblers, they’re all coming in with their mobile apps and betting from home,” Teixera said.

Online sports betting has exploded in popularity in the past few years, as Americans spend billions from the comfort of their living rooms.

“We’ve definitely tried to make it more convenient for bettors out there and with that, we’ve seen a lot more younger bettors join the fray,” Joel Villanueva, the Atlantis Communications Manager said.

As younger bettors take to their phones, that frees up some space at the casinos.

“The line to make a bet will just be reduced a little bit because people are betting from home,” Terixera said.

But for those who watch the game in person, it’s about more than just a bet.

“Having fun with your family and friends, having a cold drink, some great food,” Villanueva said.

The Atlantis Casino will host the Big Bowl Bash on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12th, 2023.

