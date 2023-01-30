Crews knock down Sun Valley travel trailer fire before it spreads

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews knocked down a fire Sunday morning in Sun Valley before it could burn into a home.

The call about a travel trailer on fire came in at about 7:39 a.m.

Crews arrived as the fire had singed the home next to the travel trailer but crews stopped the fire’s spread.

There were no injuries.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

