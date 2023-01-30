COVID-19 a leading cause of death in children, study says

COVID-19 has also become the top cause of death from any infectious or respiratory disease.
COVID-19 has also become the top cause of death from any infectious or respiratory disease.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Recent data states COVID-19 was a leading cause of death for children in the United States, but children are still less likely to die from the virus than any other age group, according to a new study published Monday in the JAMA Network Open.

After looking at federal data, researchers concluded about one of every 100,000 children died from COVID-19 between August 2021 and July 2022.

Compared with 2019 numbers, that ranks 8th as a leading cause of death.

COVID-19 has also become the top cause of death from any infectious or respiratory disease.

Researchers said these numbers may not show the whole picture because COVID-19 deaths have been under-reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washoe County Regional Animal Services released this photo it said was of Heather Brashear and...
Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
New details released about Renner accident
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone

Latest News

A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit
Monday Motivations - Brooke Siem
Monday Motivations: Reno resident, Brooke Siem, shares how she’s learned to pivot in life and in her career
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. The House...
Ex-Twitter execs to testify on block of Hunter Biden story
A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit
Monday Motivations - Brooke Siem
Monday Motivations: Learning how to pivot