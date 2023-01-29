Wolf Pack loses to UNLV 68-62

Wolf Pack logo
Wolf Pack logo(KOLO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:48 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elijah Harkless had 18 points in UNLV’s 68-62 victory over Nevada on Saturday night.

Harkless added nine rebounds and five assists for the Rebels (14-7, 3-6 Mountain West Conference). Justin Webster scored 17 points while going 6 of 11 (5 for 8 from distance). Shane Nowell recorded eight points and shot 3 for 4, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Jarod Lucas finished with 15 points and two steals for the Wolf Pack (16-6, 6-3). Kenan Blackshear added 14 points, six assists and two steals for Nevada. Darrion Williams also had 13 points.

Webster put up 12 points in the first half for UNLV, who led 35-33 at the break. UNLV outscored Nevada by four points in the second half. Harkless led the way with 10 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Tuesday. UNLV visits Colorado State while Nevada hosts San Diego State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

NEVADA (16-6)

Coleman 1-3 1-1 3, Williams 4-9 2-3 13, Baker 1-4 0-1 2, Blackshear 6-17 2-2 14, Lucas 4-10 5-5 15, Foster 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 2-5 0-0 6, Davidson 1-4 5-5 7, Pettigrew 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-55 15-17 62.

UNLV (14-7)

Iwuakor 2-2 2-4 6, Gilbert 1-6 2-2 4, Harkless 5-15 8-14 18, Parquet 2-4 1-2 6, Webster 6-11 0-0 17, McCabe 1-5 4-5 6, Nowell 3-4 0-0 8, Hall 1-2 0-0 3, Muoka 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 21-49 17-29 68.

Halftime_UNLV 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 7-17 (Williams 3-7, Lucas 2-3, Powell 2-3, Davidson 0-1, Blackshear 0-3), UNLV 9-25 (Webster 5-8, Nowell 2-3, Hall 1-1, Parquet 1-1, McCabe 0-3, Gilbert 0-4, Harkless 0-5). Rebounds_Nevada 33 (Baker 10), UNLV 33 (Harkless 9). Assists_Nevada 14 (Blackshear 6), UNLV 14 (Harkless 5). Total Fouls_Nevada 25, UNLV 19. A_8,734 (18,776).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

