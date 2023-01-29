Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times

PJ Hayes submitted this photograph of a crash on Interstate 80 near Lockwood that involved a Nevada State Police trooper.(PJ Hayes)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:42 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOCKWOOD, Nev. (KOLO) -A Nevada State Police Trooper slowing on westbound Interstate 80 Sunday morning to respond to an injury crash was rear-ended by one vehicle and subsequently struck by three other vehicles.

It was part of a string of crashes that first closed westbound interstate 80 east of Lockwood and then restricted traffic to one lane. It fully reopened after about three hours.

“Luckily, everyone is okay,” said Nevada Highway Patrol public information officer Kim Smith “Just a reminder with these winter conditions to please slow down.”

Everyone cooperated with the investigation, Smith said.

There were also accidents on eastbound Interstate 80 in that area.

