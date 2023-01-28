Reno Rodeo Foundation offers new clothes to foster families

“It means a lot, they need all the help they can get.”
Reno Rodeo Denim Drive
Reno Rodeo Denim Drive(Ashley Grams)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:53 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation set up shop at the Kid’s Kottage on Saturday.

Racks of clothes, pajamas and toys covered the gym floor as foster children roamed the room.

“Being in touch with the community, donating to children and families in need, it’s at the core of everything Reno Rodeo stands for,”said Carrie Ann Sattler, 1st Vice President of the Reno Rodeo Foundation.

The Reno Rodeo Foundation collected donations for their annual Denim Drive at the end of 2022. 100% of the items they collect go straight families in every Nevada county.

“This is an excellent turn out, both volunteers and families,” Sattler said.

One foster mom, holding a baby just a few months old, said it’s crucial to have community support.

“It means a lot, they need all the help they can get,” Mariah Brinson, a foster mom of 11 years said.

You can donate to the Denim Drive year-round by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone
Washoe County Regional Animal Services released this photo it said was of Heather Brashear and...
Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR
A rendering of Tesla's proposed Sparks factory
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants

Latest News

Storey County prepares for Tesla expansion.
Storey County prepares for Tesla expansion
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring against the...
NFL playoffs: Vegas believes some classics could be coming
Know the Gold
Month-long Fundraiser Wraps Up
Benjamin Obadiah Foster and the Nissan he may be driving.
Police warn that Oregon torture suspect is using dating apps