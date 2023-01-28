Reno Rodeo Foundation offers new clothes to foster families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation set up shop at the Kid’s Kottage on Saturday.

Racks of clothes, pajamas and toys covered the gym floor as foster children roamed the room.

“Being in touch with the community, donating to children and families in need, it’s at the core of everything Reno Rodeo stands for,”said Carrie Ann Sattler, 1st Vice President of the Reno Rodeo Foundation.

The Reno Rodeo Foundation collected donations for their annual Denim Drive at the end of 2022. 100% of the items they collect go straight families in every Nevada county.

“This is an excellent turn out, both volunteers and families,” Sattler said.

One foster mom, holding a baby just a few months old, said it’s crucial to have community support.

“It means a lot, they need all the help they can get,” Mariah Brinson, a foster mom of 11 years said.

You can donate to the Denim Drive year-round by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.