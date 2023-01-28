John Legend shares picture of new baby girl

John Legend shares a picture of his new baby girl.
John Legend shares a picture of his new baby girl.(Instagram/johnlegend)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:22 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We’re getting a look at the newest addition to the Legend family.

Singer John Legend shared a photo on social media of his newborn daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens.

He and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcomed their daughter two weeks ago.

Legend captioned his post saying, “Our new love.”

Teigen previously shared a photo of Esti’s face earlier this week.

The star couple shares two other children together, Luna and Miles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone
A rendering of Tesla's proposed Sparks factory
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
Road closed just south of Mt. Rose Highway
Deadly crash on 580

Latest News

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring against the...
NFL playoffs: Vegas believes some classics could be coming
Anthony Sprouse and Kaylee Reese
Police: Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car
VIDEO: Driver rescued from burning car
Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting