Man hit by automobile after running in and out of traffic in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 9 P.M. UPDATE: A man is in critical condition Friday night after being hit while running in and out of traffic in south Spanish Spring Valley, the Sparks Police Department said.

Police received a call at about 6:45 p.m. reporting a man running in and out of traffic on Los Altos Parkway and by the time they got to the scene he had been struck by a vehicle near Santa Anita Drive, police said.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating.

Police expect the intersection to be closed at least until 11 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department went to a crash that closed down Los Altos Parkway and Santa Anita Drive in southern Spanish Springs Valley.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday.

A public information officer for the police department was en route to the scene. No details were immediately available.

