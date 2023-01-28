Man hit by automobile after running in and out of traffic in Sparks

The scene of a crash on Los Altos Parkway and Santa Anita Drive in southern Spanish Springs...
The scene of a crash on Los Altos Parkway and Santa Anita Drive in southern Spanish Springs Valley on Jan. 27, 2023.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:55 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 9 P.M. UPDATE: A man is in critical condition Friday night after being hit while running in and out of traffic in south Spanish Spring Valley, the Sparks Police Department said.

Police received a call at about 6:45 p.m. reporting a man running in and out of traffic on Los Altos Parkway and by the time they got to the scene he had been struck by a vehicle near Santa Anita Drive, police said.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating.

Police expect the intersection to be closed at least until 11 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department went to a crash that closed down Los Altos Parkway and Santa Anita Drive in southern Spanish Springs Valley.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday.

A public information officer for the police department was en route to the scene. No details were immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
A rendering of Tesla's proposed Sparks factory
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants

Latest News

Reed's TJ Coulter helps up Damonte Ranch's Jiro Basabas after a foul
Sports Caravan 1/26
Evelyn Mount memorial
The Community Says Goodbye to Evelyn Mount
Evelyn Mount
Community celebrates the life of Evelyn Mount
Reno pot hole
Road Crews Tackling Weather-Caused Potholes