Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR

Washoe County Regional Animal Services released this photo it said was of Heather Brashear and...
Washoe County Regional Animal Services released this photo it said was of Heather Brashear and Bandit, her pit bull mix dog.(Washoe County Regional Animal Services)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County Regional Animal Services asks for the public’s help finding a woman and her dog who were allegedly involved Thursday in an attack on someone that caused severe injuries.

Animal services said the Woman is Heather Brashear, described as white in her 30s and possibly homeless. The dog, Bandit, is a tan-and-white pit bull mix.

It happened Thursday at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-3647, or email  pets@washoecounty.gov.

