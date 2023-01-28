Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County Regional Animal Services asks for the public’s help finding a woman and her dog who were allegedly involved Thursday in an attack on someone that caused severe injuries.

Animal services said the Woman is Heather Brashear, described as white in her 30s and possibly homeless. The dog, Bandit, is a tan-and-white pit bull mix.

It happened Thursday at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-3647, or email pets@washoecounty.gov.

