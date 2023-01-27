What to expect this tax season

Tax service sign
Tax service sign(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:18 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tax Preparer with Jackson Hewitt Bruce MacKinnon says he’s already preparing taxes for individuals and young families.

“Families who anticipate substantial refunds are eager to apply,” says MacKinnon.

But those returns won’t be as heafty as they were last year.

That’s because the Child Tax Credit and the Child Care Credit, which were enhanced for 2021, are back to pre- pandemic levels. The same goes for the Earned Income Credit without Children.

“That was almost tripled for tax year 2021,” says MacKinnon. “That has gone back to the original amount we knew in 2020 and before.”

MacKinnon says the Standard Deduction increases every year. If earnings are the same or less last year, a return may be more money. If earnings increased in 2022, the tax man may want more.

W2 forms must be in the mail by January 31. 2023. That’s the form that comes from employers and shows 2022 earnings. It’s tough to file income taxes without it.

MacKinnon suggests even if money is owed get to a tax preparer now. With prior notice money can be saved so the tax bill can be paid by the April 18, 2022, deadline.

“We can print you a mail in voucher that need to be mailed in by April 18th,” says MacKinnon. “If you prefer an electronic payment you can authorize through the tax return the IRS to automatically debit your bank account.”

MacKinnon says while tax season comes around the same time every year. He’s noticing technology is changing the way we file our taxes.

Many employers are electronically sending W2 forms to their employees. And approximately 95% or more of the returns are filed electronically. All this means a faster turnaround if the government owes a taxpayer money.

Electronically filed returns mean money could be in a bank account within 21 days.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone
A rendering of Tesla's proposed Sparks factory
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
School weather cancellations
Schools close in Northern Nevada over weather

Latest News

This photo released by the North Las Vegas Police Department shows a Dodge Challenger in North...
NTSB posts its file on North Las Vegas crash that killed 9
State Treasurer unveils program to allow parents to bring infants to work
Internet service providers funded by the program will participate in a program providing $30 a...
Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet
The grant will go towards a Nevada-based company that will produce biofuels
Virginia City biofuel company gets $2 million grant