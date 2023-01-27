What to expect this tax season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tax Preparer with Jackson Hewitt Bruce MacKinnon says he’s already preparing taxes for individuals and young families.

“Families who anticipate substantial refunds are eager to apply,” says MacKinnon.

But those returns won’t be as heafty as they were last year.

That’s because the Child Tax Credit and the Child Care Credit, which were enhanced for 2021, are back to pre- pandemic levels. The same goes for the Earned Income Credit without Children.

“That was almost tripled for tax year 2021,” says MacKinnon. “That has gone back to the original amount we knew in 2020 and before.”

MacKinnon says the Standard Deduction increases every year. If earnings are the same or less last year, a return may be more money. If earnings increased in 2022, the tax man may want more.

W2 forms must be in the mail by January 31. 2023. That’s the form that comes from employers and shows 2022 earnings. It’s tough to file income taxes without it.

MacKinnon suggests even if money is owed get to a tax preparer now. With prior notice money can be saved so the tax bill can be paid by the April 18, 2022, deadline.

“We can print you a mail in voucher that need to be mailed in by April 18th,” says MacKinnon. “If you prefer an electronic payment you can authorize through the tax return the IRS to automatically debit your bank account.”

MacKinnon says while tax season comes around the same time every year. He’s noticing technology is changing the way we file our taxes.

Many employers are electronically sending W2 forms to their employees. And approximately 95% or more of the returns are filed electronically. All this means a faster turnaround if the government owes a taxpayer money.

Electronically filed returns mean money could be in a bank account within 21 days.

