U.S. postal worker convicted of stealing mail and money orders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A former U.S. postal worker has been convicted of stealing customer mail and money orders worth over $2,300.

The jury found 32-year-old James Earl Magee of Las Vegas guilty of theft of government money and mail theft by a postal employee. He will be sentenced on April 25.

Court documents and evidence presented at trial showed that between June 28, 2016 and July 6, 2016, Magee stole an envelope containing three money orders worth about $2,340 and cashed them for his own use.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison followed by three years probation, and a fine of $250,000. The maximum sentence on the count of mail theft by a postal employee is five years in prison, three years probation, and a fine of $250,000.

