U.S. postal worker convicted of stealing mail and money orders

An image of a gavel
An image of a gavel(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:48 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A former U.S. postal worker has been convicted of stealing customer mail and money orders worth over $2,300.

The jury found 32-year-old James Earl Magee of Las Vegas guilty of theft of government money and mail theft by a postal employee. He will be sentenced on April 25.

Court documents and evidence presented at trial showed that between June 28, 2016 and July 6, 2016, Magee stole an envelope containing three money orders worth about $2,340 and cashed them for his own use.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison followed by three years probation, and a fine of $250,000. The maximum sentence on the count of mail theft by a postal employee is five years in prison, three years probation, and a fine of $250,000.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone
A rendering of Tesla's proposed Sparks factory
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business

Latest News

FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
New details released about Renner accident
From a rom-com to the supernatural there is so much to watch this weekend.
Movie Minute: A romantic comedy featuring Hollywood’s legends
From a rom-com to the supernatural there is so much to watch this weekend.
MB MOVIE MINUTE 1/27/23
Know the Gold Radiothon for NNCCF
Know the Gold Radiothon for NNCCF