Sports Caravan, 1/26

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The high school basketball action was electric Thursday night! Eight games to showcase from around Northern Nevada as we get closer and closer to postseason play.

The Sports Caravan will return Friday, February 3 for another episode. We hope to get out to a number of smaller communities and bring you highlights from the Nevada Wolf Pack men’s team as they host the Air Force Falcons.

Full disclosure, our web video recording software was not as clutch as our area hoopers were, so the recording of the Sports Caravan will have to wait (if it ever populates).

Here is what we did get:

WOMEN:

Nevada 74, San Jose State 67.

GIRLS:

Reno 67, Carson 25.

Bishop Manogue 59, Spanish Springs 31.

McQueen 36, Galena 19.

Reed 54, Damonte Ranch 31.

BOYS:

Reno 69, Carson 36.

Bishop Manogue 72, Spanish Springs 54.

McQueen 59, Galena 55.

Damonte Ranch 59, Reed 49.

West Wendover 55, Incline 44.

TEAM OF THE WEEK:

Bishop Manogue Boys

PLAYER OF THE WEEK:

Reno High’s Adia Walker

