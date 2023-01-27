Sparks Police arrest man on 2 counts of battery with a deadly weapon

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police arrested a man on charges of 2 counts of battery with a deadly weapon, among other things, on Thursday night.

Around 8:19 p.m. Thursday, Sparks Police were called to an RV trailer in the 300 block of Wolverine Way for a woman who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Upon arriving, Sparks Police were met with an uncooperative man, later identified as Wacey Chabot. Chabot was taken into custody.

The woman who was shot was found inside the trailer and transported to a hospital. She remains in stable condition.

Officers also located an additional victim, a man who had sustained blunt force trauma injuries. He was also taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

During their investigation, Sparks PD learned the woman and Chabot were dating, and that the man was known to the both of them.

Chabot was arrested and charged with obstructing an officer, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, and discharging a firearm in an occupied structure.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sparks Police Department.

