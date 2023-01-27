Sparks Firefighters start GoFundMe for retired firefighter battling cancer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Firefighters has started a GoFundMe for a retired firefighter battling cancer.

Mike Foster was diagnosed with colon cancer in February of 2020. A year later, the cancer spread to his lungs, forcing him into an early retirement.

Foster’s fight against the disease continues three years later, as he continues his life alongside his wife and their three sons.

Multiple rounds of traditional chemotherapy have failed Foster. Now, he has been entered into a trial treatment through UC San Francisco, forcing him to travel to the Bay Area routinely for treatments.

The cost of travel and lodging for those trips have come entirely out of his family’s pockets. The account has been set up to help the Foster family with those expenses.

His GoFundMe page can be found here. As of the publishing of this article, more than $13,000 has been raised for his family.

