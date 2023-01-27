Sparks Firefighters start GoFundMe for retired firefighter battling cancer

As of the publishing of this article, more than $13,000 has been raised for his family
A photo of Mike Foster
A photo of Mike Foster(Sparks Firefighters)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:32 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Firefighters has started a GoFundMe for a retired firefighter battling cancer.

Mike Foster was diagnosed with colon cancer in February of 2020. A year later, the cancer spread to his lungs, forcing him into an early retirement.

Foster’s fight against the disease continues three years later, as he continues his life alongside his wife and their three sons.

Multiple rounds of traditional chemotherapy have failed Foster. Now, he has been entered into a trial treatment through UC San Francisco, forcing him to travel to the Bay Area routinely for treatments.

The cost of travel and lodging for those trips have come entirely out of his family’s pockets. The account has been set up to help the Foster family with those expenses.

His GoFundMe page can be found here. As of the publishing of this article, more than $13,000 has been raised for his family.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone
A rendering of Tesla's proposed Sparks factory
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business

Latest News

An RTC bus
RTC mulls improvements to transit services
Charlie's Presence - Pockets
Local non-profit, Charlie’s Presence, looking for a kind, loving home for Pockets
Charlie's Presence - Pockets
Charlie's Presence - Pockets
Monopoly Lake Tahoe Edition on Morning Break
Monopoly Lake Tahoe Edition on Morning Break
MAOTeenNV Megan Dwyer Interview
Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen advocates for children’s cancer research during Know the Gold campaign