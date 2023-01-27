New details released about Renner accident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details about the accident involving Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner.

They say around 9:00 a.m., Renner was attempting to free his truck that had become stuck in the deep snow of his driveway. Renner and another man, Alexander Fries, freed the truck and towed it with a Pistenbully.

Fries was in the driver’s seat of the truck while Renner towed from the Pistenbully north up his driveway.

Once both vehicles had been towed to a different street, Fries disconnected the tow chain from the Pistenbully before Renner drove off.

Renner then completed a U-turn before the Pistenbully began to slide laterally. He moved it forward and back several times before it began to move forward again.

When he jumped down from the Pistenbully, Renner saw it start to move towards Fries and the truck. To prevent this, he jumped back into the machine to stop or divert it.

When he did so, he was pulled under the left side track where the machine ran over him. Fries got back into the Ford and tried to move it out of the way, but its door was struck, pushing it back towards Renner’s driveway for around 45 feet before coming to rest in a nearby snow bank.

Neighbors came out and applied first aid to Renner before calling 911. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District were the first to arrive on scene at 9:17 a.m. before other units arrived minutes later.

Renner was care flighted to Renown Medical Center just before 10:00 a.m. The WCSO says they do not believe impairment was a factor in the accident.

