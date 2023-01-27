New details released about Renner accident

FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:31 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details about the accident involving Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner.

They say around 9:00 a.m., Renner was attempting to free his truck that had become stuck in the deep snow of his driveway. Renner and another man, Alexander Fries, freed the truck and towed it with a Pistenbully.

Fries was in the driver’s seat of the truck while Renner towed from the Pistenbully north up his driveway.

Once both vehicles had been towed to a different street, Fries disconnected the tow chain from the Pistenbully before Renner drove off.

Renner then completed a U-turn before the Pistenbully began to slide laterally. He moved it forward and back several times before it began to move forward again.

When he jumped down from the Pistenbully, Renner saw it start to move towards Fries and the truck. To prevent this, he jumped back into the machine to stop or divert it.

When he did so, he was pulled under the left side track where the machine ran over him. Fries got back into the Ford and tried to move it out of the way, but its door was struck, pushing it back towards Renner’s driveway for around 45 feet before coming to rest in a nearby snow bank.

Neighbors came out and applied first aid to Renner before calling 911. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District were the first to arrive on scene at 9:17 a.m. before other units arrived minutes later.

Renner was care flighted to Renown Medical Center just before 10:00 a.m. The WCSO says they do not believe impairment was a factor in the accident.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone
A rendering of Tesla's proposed Sparks factory
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business

Latest News

From a rom-com to the supernatural there is so much to watch this weekend.
Movie Minute: A romantic comedy featuring Hollywood’s legends
From a rom-com to the supernatural there is so much to watch this weekend.
MB MOVIE MINUTE 1/27/23
An image of a gavel
U.S. postal worker convicted of stealing mail and money orders
Know the Gold Radiothon for NNCCF
Know the Gold Radiothon for NNCCF