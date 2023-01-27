Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen advocates for children’s cancer research during Know the Gold campaign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen, Megan Dwyer, stopped by Morning Break Friday to talk about her social platform, Be Bold Go Gold for childhood cancer awareness. She’s been advocating for funding, research and awareness for years and joined the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation’s Know the Gold Radiothon on Jan. 27. She’ll be at Scheel’s in Sparks from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. to sign autographs and do promotions for NNCCF.

Dwyer will be passing off the crown June 22-23 when the Miss Nevada and Miss Nevada Outstanding Teen competition returns to South Lake Tahoe.

